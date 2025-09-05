Surge Of International Travelers Flocking To New York
Millions of travelers from across the globe are arriving in New York. Here's why New Yorkers should expect busy streets and crowded public spaces.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers that many from out of state will be traveling to the Empire State.
Fall Foliage Travel Season Is Here In New York
Hochul announced the start of the fall foliage travel season throughout New York State.
“There’s simply nothing like autumn in New York. Whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or visiting us from around the world, our beautiful, colorful foliage is second to none and provides the perfect backdrop for any fall getaway," Governor Hochul said.
Visitors From Around The World Are Coming To New York State
The fall is typically New York State's most popular travel period. That's because the Empire State has one of America's longest and most colorful foliage seasons.
Hochul's office says the fall foliage attracts "visitors from around the world." These world travelers will soon "explore seasonal and unique attractions throughout the state's diverse vacation regions."
Amazing Fall Season Predicted
Travelers and New York State residents might get to enjoy the most vibrant fall colors in years. That's according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac which predicts and cooler and drier fall than normal, which creates the potential for "pretty foliage."
Hudson Valley Is Best In The World For Fall Colors
Priceline recently told Hudson Valley Post that the Hudson Valley is the very best spot in the world to enjoy the leaves changing colors.
