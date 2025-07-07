Infections From This Tiny Bug Are Soaring In New York
New Yorkers are landing in hospitals as infections surge, with bite reports already doubling this year. Doctors say it’s only getting worse.
The CDC recently named New York State the second-worst state for tick-borne diseases and it appears to only be getting worse.
Tick-Borne Diseases Exploding In New York State
An expert believes New York is bound to see a big increase in tick-borne diseases.
The head of the Upstate Tick Testing Laboratory, Saravanan Thangamani, said New Yorkers getting bitten by ticks doubled during the first six months of 2025 compared to the same time period in 2024.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
“Increasing human encounters means increasing the tick-borne disease in the human population,” Thangamani told the Times Union. “So more humans will get tick-borne diseases this year compared to previous years.”
An Upstate New York-based infectious disease specialist, Arthur Gran, told the Times Union, he's seen a "noticeable uptick" in Upstate New Yorkers needing care for tick-related infections, "including hospitalization."
11 Most Common Tick-Borne Illnesses
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Below are the most common tick-born disease.
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Most Dangerous Ticks in New York State
These are the most dangerous ticks in the Empire State.
- American Dog Tick
- Lone Star Tick
- Deer/Black-Legged Tick
- Woodchuck/Groundhog Tick
10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State
Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
8 Types of Ticks Biting in New York
8 Types of Ticks Biting in New York This Season
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Tips To Prevent Ticks
Tips To Prevent Ticks
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman