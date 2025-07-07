Infections From This Tiny Bug Are Soaring In New York

New Yorkers are landing in hospitals as infections surge, with bite reports already doubling this year. Doctors say it’s only getting worse.

The CDC recently named New York State the second-worst state for tick-borne diseases and it appears to only be getting worse.

Tick-Borne Diseases Exploding In New York State

An expert believes New York is bound to see a big increase in tick-borne diseases.

The head of the Upstate Tick Testing Laboratory, Saravanan Thangamani, said New Yorkers getting bitten by ticks doubled during the first six months of 2025 compared to the same time period in 2024.

“Increasing human encounters means increasing the tick-borne disease in the human population,” Thangamani told the Times Union. “So more humans will get tick-borne diseases this year compared to previous years.”

An Upstate New York-based infectious disease specialist, Arthur Gran, told the Times Union, he's seen a "noticeable uptick" in Upstate New Yorkers needing care for tick-related infections, "including hospitalization."

11 Most Common Tick-Borne Illnesses

Below are the most common tick-born disease.

