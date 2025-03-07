“Impossible” Search For Missing Elderly Man In Upstate New York
First responders said an "impossible" search for a missing man in Upstate New York has a happy ending.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported finding a missing 70-year-old from New Jersey in its most recent "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."
The weekly report highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.
Missing Snowmobiler: Town of Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County, New York
Last Friday around 8:30 p.m., forest rangers were asked to respond to Hamilton County to help in the search for a missing snowmobiler.
The unnamed 70-year-old from New Jersey was last seen on Mason Lake.
According to the DEC, the 70-year-old separated from his riding partners when he started having mechanical issues and by the time he started traveling again, he lost the group.
Officials searched for hours in and around the area, including around Indian Lake but couldn't find the man.
"Darkness, snow, and heavy winds made the tracks impossible to follow," the DEC states.
Missing 70-Year-Old Found Early Saturday Morning
It wasn't early Saturday morning when the man was found.
Forest Rangers "followed a faint set of tracks" and found the man on the east shore of the lake around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Rangers replaced the drive belt on the snowmobile and assisted the man to Lake Shore Road for evaluation by Indian Lake EMS.
The man's condition wasn't released.