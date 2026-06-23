Illegal Immigrant Wanted In New York Admits To Local Murder

A man living in the United States illegally confessed to killing a missing man in the Hudson Valley.

Santos Vasquez-Ramirez, 28, of Pawling, New York, confessed to killing a man in Putnam County.

Dutchess County Man Confesses To Killing Taxi Driver In Putnam County

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Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced that Vasquez-Ramirez pleaded guilty to murder in the second-degree, confessing to the intentional killing of Aurelio Orbez of Danbury, CT.

Orbez was reported missing by his family to the Danbury Police Department on December 1, 2025.

Danbury Police Department, via Facebook/ Putnam County Sheriff's Office, via Facebook Danbury Police Department, via Facebook/ Putnam County Sheriff's Office, via Facebook

Police soon alleged that Orbez, a taxicab driver, picked up Vasquez-Ramirez near the Brewster Metro-North Train Station on December 1, 2025.

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A few days later, his taxi cab was found abandoned at the Purdy Train Station.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office, via Facebook Putnam County Sheriff's Office, via Facebook

His body was recovered the following day, December 6, 2025, from the Croton Falls Reservoir.

Vasquez-Ramirez was identified as a suspect a few days after the body was found. He told police that Orbez was killed during a physical altercation inside the cab over a past unpaid fare.

“The collaboration among agencies in this investigation in tracking down video surveillance, license plate reader footage, witness accounts and other information, was phenomenal. It was an around-the-clock effort on behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office to put together hundreds of puzzle pieces that ultimately led to Vasquez-Ramirez’s arrest and plea of guilty," Tendy stated.

According to the Putnam County DA's office, Vasquez-Ramirez "is in the US illegally" and wanted for a DWI arrest in August 2025.

Officials say he never appeared in court for the DWI charge, and a warrant was issued.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in August. His sentence is expected to be 21 years to life in state prison.

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