ICE Finds 3 Murderers Hiding In Upstate New York, Make Over 100 Arrests

ICE agents say they found murderers, drug dealers and child predators hiding in Upstate New York.

Federal agents say they arrested 133 illegal immigrants in Upstate New York.

ICE Arrests 133 Illegal Immigrants in Weeklong Federal Operation Across Upstate New York

Asylum Seeking Migrants Wait In Line For Immigration Customs Enforcement Appointments Getty Images loading...

Officials say this operation focused on identifying and finding people who were in the U.S. illegally. ICE agents focused on people with criminal convictions or outstanding immigration violations.

“By leveraging our federal partnerships and intelligence-driven investigations, ICE continues to carry out its mission in a way that best serves national security, public safety and border security,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Buffalo acting Deputy Field Office Director Philip Rhoney said

Immigrants Arrested In Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, More

ICE Arrests Undocumented Immigrants In NYC Getty Images loading...

Much of the operation centered around the Buffalo area. Other arrests occurred in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Rouses Point, and Massena.

In total, 84 individuals were apprehended in the Buffalo and Rochester regions, with another 49 taken into custody in other parts of Upstate New York.

ICE officials say the operation was part of ongoing efforts to identify individuals who pose a threat to public safety and to enforce federal immigration laws consistently and fairly.

ICE ICE loading...

Three Murderers Found In Upstate New York

At least 20 of those arrested have prior criminal convictions or pending charges.

Three were previously convicted of homicide.

Nine of the arrests involved individuals who had already been removed from the U.S. but returned unlawfully.

ICE ICE loading...

Some of the notable arrests from the operation include:

A 49-year-old man from Trinidad and Tobago who was convicted of murder.

A 66-year-old man from the Dominican Republic convicted of a course of sexual conduct with a child.

A 32-year-old man from El Salvador convicted of murder and gang assault.

A 70-year-old man from the Dominican Republic convicted of manslaughter and drug trafficking.

A 50-year-old man from China convicted of assault.

A 42-year-old man from Mexico convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

A 24-year-old man from Ecuador with several DWI convictions.

A 43-year-old South African national on an H-2A visa, charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

ICE also carried out four criminal search warrants. These were related to violations involving the harboring and employment of undocumented immigrants, officials say.

According to ICE, The search warrants resulted in the seizure of records and multiple bookings, as well as 18 administrative arrests for immigration violations.

“I am grateful for the professionalism, dedication and support from all of our partners during this week-long operation to remove dangerous alien offenders from our New York communities," Rhoney added.

