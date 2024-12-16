Another Wrong Way Crash Injures Six on New York Parkway

After numerous reports of wrong-way drivers on various Hudson Valley and neighboring roads during the past week or so, this week started with another one and included a number of injuries.

A total of six people were injured after one vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of a very busy New York parkway during the early hours of Monday, December 16th crashed into another vehicle.

'Horrifying' Crash on Hutchinson River Parkway

Just after midnight on Monday, December 16th, a wrong-way crash took place on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the area of the Lincoln Ave exit in Rye Brook, exit 17. The vehicle was said to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes before it struck another vehicle, injuring a total of six.

Early reports did not have much information about the severity of the accident, however, may commuters woke up to the news that the impacted area of this highly traveled parkway was closed due to the accident. Traffic reports allege that the road reopened around 7am.

'Elderly' Driver Identified in Overnight Crash on Hutch

ABC reports that the driver of the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on the Hutch as an 'elderly woman.' Upon arrival, first responders found three people trapped inside a vehicle as a result of the crash.

Early investigation details emerged that the woman, 74 or 75 years of age, was traveling in the wrong direction when she crashed into another vehicle carrying a family from Connecticut.

A total of six people were transported to Westchester Medical Center including the elderly driver who was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but authorities have indicated they believe she will survive.

