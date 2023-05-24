Police Say Suspect Lead Two Hour Chase Across Lower Hudson Valley

If you see flashing emergency lights behind you, it might be a good idea to pull over.

Officials say a suspect lead police on a chase that took them across multiple towns and locations, and eventually ended when the Caine Unit got involved over two hours later. Police say the suspect is now being charged with Reckless Endangerment, several other misdemeanors and more than a dozen violations of Vehicle & Traffic Law.

Did we also mention the same suspect also had multiple warrants out for his arrest already?

Police Say Suspect Lead Them on Chase for Over Two Hours

Westchester County Police shared on their Facebook page said they were alerted that a BMW, that had fled the NYPD earlier Tuesday, was spotted in Harrison right before 2 PM.

Westchester Police say they soon saw the vehicle southbound on the Hutchinson Parkway and attempted to pull him over. Police say the driver pulled onto the shoulder, threw it in reverse and narrowly missed striking the patrol car. The BMW then fled at a high speed,

The officer called off the chase for safety reasons, though another officer saw the same BMW exit at Mill Road in Eastchester. The BMW continued to flee, making its way to the Bronx River Parkway where another officer was said to have spotted it near the Cross County Parkway but terminated a pursuit when it reached the New York City line.

Police said they canvassed the area, and by 2;50 the BMW was spotted again in Mount Vernon.

Foot Pursuit

Police said at around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, the same BMW was seen again as it appeared someone was attempting to switch its license plate from the improper New Jersey tag that was on it. As officers moved in, the suspect fled on foot.

Canine units were deployed, as police say Bloodhound Essex lead them to a yard on South Fifth Avenue. The suspect was then finally taken into custody without incident, over two hours after the chase had begun.