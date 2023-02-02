Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable.

There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.

See Also: Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Rocks All Over Hudson Valley Road

Smashed Potatoes

Westchester County Police are saying that a tractor-trailer carrying 42,000 pounds of French fries slammed into the Mamaroneck Road overpass on the southbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway Wednesday morning. Officials says the crash caused huge backups on both sides of the Hutch. There is no word as of now if there were any injuries, or if the driver was potentially from out of state and didn't know the law over big trucks on the parkway.

There is also no word how many potatoes or fries were scattered over the road after impact. However, Westchester County Police said about 75 gallons of fuel was spilled on the parkway during the crash.

chat9780 chat9780 loading...

More Vehicles Hit This Bridge Over Any Other One in NY State

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Soda Truck Crash in the Hudson Valley

Westchester County Police say a truck 45 thousand pounds of soda crashed into the northbound side of the King Street bridge on the Hutchinson River Parkway in October. Officials did not indicate how much of the soda spilled out on to the road, though the crash closed the right lane that morning for a while.

10 More Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY These roadside attractions are sure to give you some entertainment on your commute through the great upstate of NY.

Bridge Strikes Across the State

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.