Flooding Causes ‘Controversial’ Issues, Crashes In Hudson Valley

Flooding caused a Hudson Valley driver to drive into a swamp, among many other issues across the region.

On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported there was a flood watch for the Hudson Valley and snow warnings in Upstate New York.

And boy did it rain or snow, depending on where you live.

Snow Causes Capital Region Power Outages

Cleanup is still underway on Monday as snow, rain and freezing rain fell across the Capital Region on Saturday.

As of Monday morning, many in the region remain with power.

Anyone traveling in the area on Monday, including Hudson Valley residents who commute to the Capital Region (this was once my work commute), are told to take it slow on the roads due to the possibility of black ice on the roads.

Flooding Causes Accidents In Orange County, Dutchess County New York

While it didn't snow in the Hudson Valley, the flooding caused accidents across the Hudson Valley.

Accident On Taconic State Parkway In Pleasant Valley, New York

Officials remind all to "use caution when driving on wet roads," and if you see a flooded road, please "turn around."

Driver Heads Into A Swamp In Goshen, New York

Route 17 was narrowed to one lane in each direction as crews tried to drain the flooded road.

Flooding South Blooming Grove, New York

Flood also causes issues on Prospect Road in South Blooming Grove.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post the flooding was a result of a drain-off from a "controversial huge house development" that's currently under construction.

No injuries were reported.

