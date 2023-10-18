Intoxicated Driver Found With Drugs After Bad Crash On Taconic, NYSP
A bad rollover accident on the Taconic State Parkway in the Hudson Valley led to a felony drug arrest.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Rollover Accident On Taconic State Parkway In Dutchess County, New York
New York State Police responded to a one-car rollover crash near mile marker 48 on the Taconic State Parkway in Lagrangeville around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police allege that 55-year-old East Fishkill resident Katherine Griffin was driving in an "intoxicated condition" while in possession of approximately 5.8 grams of cocaine and 3.4 grams of crack cocaine.
Griffin was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for evaluation. Her injuries weren't released.
Felony Drug Charge After Rollover Crash On Taconic State Parkway
Following her release from the hospital she was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony, Driving While Impaired by Combined Drugs and Alcohol with a Prior Conviction, a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Read More: 15 College Students Saved From Hudson River In Upstate New York
Griffin was arraigned in the town of Lagrange Court and was released on her own recognizance to reappear before the court on November 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.