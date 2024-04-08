Construction On Two Major Highways In New York May Cause Delays
Construction this week could impact travel on two major highways in the Hudson Valley.
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Hudson Valley drivers to expect delays and detours due to upcoming construction.
Construction In Dutchess County: Taconic State Parkway, Interstate 84
Drivers in Dutchess County are told to expect to see roadwork on the Taconic State Parkway northbound to Exit 37B on Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill.
The northbound ramp to the Taconic from I-84 is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10 between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
"Motorists should follow the posted detours," the New York State Department of Transportation states.
The ramp closure is to fix guide rails. Construction is weather permitting, officials note.
Fines Doubled For Speeding In Work Zones
Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled if you're caught speeding in a work zone.
"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones," the DOT states. "Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license."
