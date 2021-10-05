Hudson Valley Woman Tried To Kill Sister’s Boyfriend, DA

A Hudson Valley woman is heading to jail for nearly killing her sister's boyfriend.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Monday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced the conviction and sentencing of Heather Genevieve Licari of Putnam County for attempted assault, a class C violent felony offense.

Licari was sentenced to 4 years in State Prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Christina Rizzo

Licari was convicted after video surveillance captured her intentionally swerving her car in order to hit her sister’s boyfriend on Dec. 19, 2019, in the Town of Patterson.

Licari hit the victim head-on while he was walking down his driveway. The impact hurled the victim into the air and onto an adjacent front lawn. Licari then quickly drove away from the scene.

The victim survived but according to Tendy is "very lucky to be alive."

Licari, who has an extensive criminal history and who was on Probation in Dutchess County at the time the crime was committed, was apprehended later that day by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Google

In 2017, Licari was accused of stealing items from a Hudson Valley Home Depot and later trying to return those items, police say.

While the impact left the victim with serious injuries requiring surgery, the victim is “very lucky to be alive” said Tendy.

Putnam County District Attorney

“This conviction ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for her actions and hopefully sends a message that crimes of violence will not be tolerated in Putnam County," Tendy said.

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.