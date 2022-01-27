Hudson Valley Weather On New York’s ‘2 to 20′ Inch Snow Forecast
Hudson Valley Weather and other local weather experts are trying to make sense of a 2 to 20-inch snow forecast.
Wednesday afternoon NBC News tweeted "New York City could see between 2 inches and 20 inches of snow this weekend."
Hudson Valley Weather noticed that and quickly gave Hudson Valley residents some answers. As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather puts the chances of over six inches of snow at:
The Lower Hudson Valley (including Putnam, Westchester, Rockland) has a 45 percent chance of over 6 inches of snow.
Most of Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia and Greene counties have a 30 percent chance of over 6 inches of snow.
Most of Sullivan County has a 15 percent chance and the upper Catskills is less than 15 percent.
Hudson Valley Weather notes it's been difficult to predict where this storm will hit because different weather models are reporting drastic differences.
"The models continue to struggle with their handling of this storm," Hudson Valley Weather wrote. "There is no doubt there will be a storm, and no doubt a powerful storm that will deepen rapidly. The NJ coast, Long Island and NYC continue to be in limbo in terms of impacts as are we. It is extremely unlikely the storm backs far enough west to impact our entire region, as noted in the probabilities."
Hudson Valley Weather has yet to issue snowfall predictions. Its 5-Day Forecast calls for "light snow showers possible" Friday, "periods of snow likely. Possibly heavy at times," Friday night, and possibly heavy snow at times during the day on Saturday.
Below are the updated snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel for this weekend's potential snow as of Thursday morning:
Meteorologist Ben Noll believes snow is likely this weekend for the region with several inches possible.
"It's a close call, but some snow is likely in the Hudson Valley on Saturday with several inches possible," Noll wrote on Facebook Thursday morning.
Noll thinks light snow is possible on Friday with snow most likely to start early on Saturday and end by Saturday evening.
"Snowfall accumulations —taken with a grain of salt are most likely to be 2-4 inches in Orange, Ulster, western Rockland, and western Dutchess, 4-8 inches for eastern Rockland, eastern Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester, and less than 2 inches in the Catskill," Noll wrote.
