A meteorologist who grew up in the Hudson Valley confirmed his "massive" new opportunity.

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll is returning to the United States.

Originally From Orange County, New York

Google Google loading...

Noll is originally from Orange County. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.

He's spent about nine years working as a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

On Tuesday, Noll proudly told his Facebook followers he's "coming home to the USA!"

Accepts Jobs With the Washington Post

Washington Post Shakes Up Leadership Getty Images loading...

Noll announced he's accepted a job with The Washington Post.

"I'll be helping to lead their coverage of national and global weather, providing forecasts, discussing the science behind extreme weather events, and shedding light on the ways that a changing climate is affecting the planet and people’s lives," Noll wrote.

Noll will be working as a meteorologist in The Washington Post's Washington D.C. newsroom.

"It’s a massive opportunity to help shape thinking around weather and climate concepts with a prestigious organization that has a very large national and global audience," he added.

Noll will also have the chance to appear on TV and radio during major storms.

Noll says he's excited to be returning to the United States and can't wait catch up with family and friends while feasting on food like pizza, subs, and egg sandwiches.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"I’m forecasting a bright future," he predicts about his new role.

Will Continue To Report On the Hudson Valley

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

I'm sure many Hudson Valley residents wonder if Noll will continue to update residents about the local weather. Something, Noll has done since moving to New Zealand.

I'll be honest, anytime there is a major storm forecast for the region, I check out Noll's forecast.

So I'm happy he says he plans to continue his Hudson Valley weather reports.

"Yes, my Hudson Valley forecasts will be continuing here, for now. Thank you for your unwavering support," Noll said on Facebook.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Keep Reading:

Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered