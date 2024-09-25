Hudson Valley Weather Expert Gets “Massive” New Job In D.C.
A meteorologist who grew up in the Hudson Valley confirmed his "massive" new opportunity.
Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll is returning to the United States.
Originally From Orange County, New York
Noll is originally from Orange County. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.
He's spent about nine years working as a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand.
On Tuesday, Noll proudly told his Facebook followers he's "coming home to the USA!"
Accepts Jobs With the Washington Post
Noll announced he's accepted a job with The Washington Post.
"I'll be helping to lead their coverage of national and global weather, providing forecasts, discussing the science behind extreme weather events, and shedding light on the ways that a changing climate is affecting the planet and people’s lives," Noll wrote.
Noll will be working as a meteorologist in The Washington Post's Washington D.C. newsroom.
"It’s a massive opportunity to help shape thinking around weather and climate concepts with a prestigious organization that has a very large national and global audience," he added.
Noll will also have the chance to appear on TV and radio during major storms.
Noll says he's excited to be returning to the United States and can't wait catch up with family and friends while feasting on food like pizza, subs, and egg sandwiches.
"I’m forecasting a bright future," he predicts about his new role.
Will Continue To Report On the Hudson Valley
I'm sure many Hudson Valley residents wonder if Noll will continue to update residents about the local weather. Something, Noll has done since moving to New Zealand.
I'll be honest, anytime there is a major storm forecast for the region, I check out Noll's forecast.
So I'm happy he says he plans to continue his Hudson Valley weather reports.
"Yes, my Hudson Valley forecasts will be continuing here, for now. Thank you for your unwavering support," Noll said on Facebook.
