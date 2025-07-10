Hudson Valley, New York Student Targeted By ICE Agents

ICE suddenly detained a Hudson Valley high school student during a routine visit. You won't believe what happened next.

A Hudson Valley high school student is no longer in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hudson Valley High School Student Detained By ICE

Haitian national Alan Junior Pierre was detained last month by ICE and reportedly threatened with deportation. He was picked up by ICE during a routine appointment in the Bronx.

Pierre is a refugee from Haiti and a student at Spring Valley High School in Rockland County.

He came to the United States in January.

“The situation in Haiti remains dire, and I will continue to advocate for Haitian immigrants to be granted asylum and parole within the confines of the law,” Congressman Mike Lawler told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

ICE Released Rockland County High School Student

After learning about Pierre, Congressman Lawler stepped in and helped expedite his release.

According to Lawler's team, Lawler worked with the Department of Homeland Security, Pierre's legal representatives, and relevant stakeholders to advocate for Pierre’s release.

“I’m grateful for the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Noem for working with me to release Alan Junior Pierre, pending his parole claim being adjudicated. My office and I will continue to work closely with Alan and his family throughout the immigration process, as we have with families throughout the Haitian community and across my district,” Lawler said.

