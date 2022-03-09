Hudson Valley Schools Shut Down Over Rain/Snow Mix Wednesday

Today's snow and rain forecast has forced many local school districts to cancel classes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some parts of the Hudson Valley, predicting up to four inches of snow. Final totals, however, may be much less significant in some areas of the region.

Text messages began going out to school districts last night canceling instruction for Wednesday, March 9. Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Valley Central, Monroe-Woodbury and others have shut down bus routes and instructed students and teachers to remain home. A full list of up-to-date closings and delays is available here.

While there is expected to be precipitation throughout the region, most areas are now predicted to receive less than an inch of snow. It appears that rain will mix in quickly after the snow develops, limiting the impact of this storm system on the Hudson Valley.

Newburgh is currently expected to get about an inch of snow, while areas north of I-84 can expect to see even less precipitation than that. Some areas in Orange County, however, could see significantly more. Gosen and Warwick are both forecast to receive up to three inches of snow by the afternoon.

This could very well be the last snow day of the year for students across the Hudson Valley. After the possibility of another rain and snow event on Saturday things will turn significantly warmer throughout the region. Next week we are expected to see daytime temperatures well above 50 degrees with the mercury not dropping below freezing during the overnight hours.

