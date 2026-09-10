Hudson Valley Politician Arraigned On Felony Charges In New York

A Hudson Valley politician is facing felony charges.

Prosecutors say Christopher Grant repeatedly struck a senior citizen at a riverfront festival last year.

City of Poughkeepsie Common Councilmember Arraigned On Felony Charges

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The City of Poughkeepsie Common Councilmember was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on a charge of attempted second-degree assault, a class E Felony.

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Prosecutors say Grant repeatedly struck a senior citizen at a riverfront festival last year. Officials allege that the 38-year-old repeatedly punched a 69-year-old man in the head during an argument at Waryas Park in the City of Poughkeepsie during the 2025 Caribbean Fest on August 2, 2025.

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Prosecutors say Grant intended to "cause physical injury." Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi emphasized that a public position does not mean special treatment and vowed to hold Grant accountable.

“Violence in our community will not be minimized, excused, or treated differently because of who is accused. My Office will pursue this case with the same determination and independence that we bring to every serious violent felony prosecution. Public position does not confer special treatment, and it does not diminish our obligation to seek accountability for alleged criminal conduct. We will follow the evidence, protect the integrity of the process, and stand firmly with victims of violence while this case proceeds through the courts," Parisi told Hudson Valley Post.

Grant was released on his own recognizance.

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