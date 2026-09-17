Stabbing On SUNY Campus Hospitalizes 2 Hudson Valley Students

A violent stabbing outside the student center at school in the Hudson Valley left two people hospitalized and two suspects in custody.

Two people were stabbed during a brawl at the SUNY Westchester Community College campus in Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday. Initial reports from authorities stated that three people were stabbed, but the Westchester County Police Department later corrected that error, clarifying that a third person merely had blood on their clothing.

Two People Stabbed At SUNY Westchester Community College

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Westchester County Police say an argument among four people broke out just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on a lawn outside the David Swope Student Center in Valhalla. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical brawl, where police recovered the knife used in the attack.

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Police haven't released names, but the four people were confirmed to be three men and one woman. They are a mix of current and former students, and all knew each other.

Two Students Hospitalized With Stabbing Injuries

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Both stabbing victims were rushed to Westchester Medical Center, with one requiring surgery for serious injuries. The second victim sustained less severe injuries.

Reports say the two victims are students. One student was stabbed in the back and the other in the head

Two Suspects Arrested, No Threat To the Public

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Officials say two suspects were arrested at the scene and treated for non-stabbing fight injuries. Their names haven't been released.

Campus officials and police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the college community. While the student center was temporarily closed for the investigation, classes continued as scheduled.

Graphic video from the scene is below:

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