Hudson Valley Dad Of 7 Killed In Crash In New York, Wife Critical

A devastating rollover crash in the Hudson Valley killed a father of seven and left his wife fighting for her life. The Hudson Valley is now helping their kids.

Crash In Putman County, New York Claims Life Of Beloved Father

Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home

Carmel Police say fifty-six-year-old Christopher "Cricky" Roche was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2024 Dodge Ram pickup truck went over a guardrail, overturned, and rolled down a steep embankment on Route 6 in Putnam County.

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The incident occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, near Sunset Boulevard.

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Police say the vehicle went off the roadway near 1332 Route 6. Nearby homeowners reported hearing the collision. First responders extricated the couple from the overturned truck.

Wife In Critical Condition At Westchester Medical Center

Roche's wife, 44-year-old Siobhan Roche, was airlifted by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. She remains hospitalized in serious, critical condition.

Christopher was a well-known "footballer" and hurler within the local Irish American community. He's originally from Ireland but called Carmel, New York home at the time of his death.

GoFundMe For Family

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The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past June and share seven children.

"Their seven children, Fionn, Laela, Sophia, Aoibhe, Alana, Jake, and Eoin, are facing an unimaginable crisis as they try to process the sudden loss of their father while remaining by their mother’s bedside," a GoFundMe states.

Alan O'Cleirigh set up a GoFundMe for the family. As of this writing, nearly $200,000 has been raised.

"Christopher was truly one of a kind. He was the absolute best dad, husband, son, brother, and friend anyone could ask for. With his incredible sense of humor, Christopher had a gift for bringing light and laughter into any room he walked into. His sudden passing leaves an irreparable void in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him," the GoFundMe adds.

CLICK HERE to donate.

Police ask anyone with dash-cam footage along Route 6 to contact investigators.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

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