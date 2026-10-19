“Extraordinary” Effort Leads To Massive Hudson Valley Heroin Bust

Two men are facing New York's most serious drug felony charges after Hudson Valley investigators say they arranged an $18,000 heroin deal.

A man from the Hudson Valley and a New Jersey man are facing charges after officials allegedly seized more than a pound of heroin.

Two Men Charged After Half A Kilogram Of Heroin Seized In Rockland County Drug Bust

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A Rockland County drug investigation has resulted in felony indictments against two men accused of selling more than a pound of heroin in the Village of Airmont.

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The Rockland County District Attorney's Drug Task Force announced the indictment of Marvin Jeanty, 42, of Monroe, New York, known as "Cream," and Jordan Miranda, 23, of Paterson, New Jersey.

Both face Class A-I felony charges, the most serious level of drug felony under New York law, for the criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

Authorities Arranged $18,000 Heroin Deal

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According to prosecutors, on May 19, 2026, Jeanty and Miranda coordinated the sale of half a kilogram of heroin inside the Village of Airmont, exchanging the drugs for approximately $18,000 in cash.

Jeanty was arraigned in Rockland County Court. Bail was set at $100,000 cash or $1 million bond. He is due back in court November 25th.

Miranda was arrested in New Jersey and remains in custody there awaiting extradition to New York.

A conviction on the top count carries some of the most severe penalties in New York State drug law.

"Extraordinary Effort"

Officials say an "extraordinary collaborative effort" led to the charges.

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The Rockland Drug Task Force investigated the case, made up of District Attorney investigators and officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, and the Village of Suffern Police Department. Rockland County DA Thomas Walsh credited the task force's leadership for the successful investigation.

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