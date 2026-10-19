Yankees Legend Brings The Heat To A Hudson Valley Grocery Store

An all-time great Yankee drew a large crowd to a grocery store in the Hudson Valley for a "hot" reason.

Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera drew a crowd last Friday during an appearance at Stew Leonard's in Yonkers.

Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera Stops By Stew Leonard's

Yonkers Police Department Yonkers Police Department

Rivera was at the Lower Hudson Valley grocery store to promote his MLB-licensed hot sauce line, "Mo's Heat," and meet fans.

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Mo's Heat is Panamanian-inspired hot sauces named after his signature pitches like "The Cutter, The Curve, and The Sinker."

Author's note: As a die-hard Yankee fan, I must include that while Rivera famously threw a "cutter," he rarely threw sinkers or curveballs as a reliever.

Elected Officials Declared It Mariano Rivera Day

Yonkers Police Department Yonkers Police Department

Rivera received an official proclamation from state elected officials declaring the day Mariano Rivera Day, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Yankees' 1996 World Series championship.

Local police officers also joined the community event, where young pitchers had the chance to learn new pitches from the legend.

"We had a great time helping Stew Leonard’s out with an awesome event they hosted with Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera," the Yonkers Police Department wrote in a press release. "Hundreds of fans came to try out his new line of hot sauce, and a few young pitchers even learned how to throw some new pitches!"

Yonkers Police Department Yonkers Police Department

Rivera also received an honorary firefighter recognition during the event to "celebrate his longstanding connection to New York's bravest."

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