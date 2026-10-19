Hudson Valley Teen Accused Of Driving Drunk, Hitting Multiple Cars

A teen from the Hudson Valley is accused of driving drunk and causing multiple accidents.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

17-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Drunk On Bear-Mountain Bridge Road

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New York State Police announced that a 17-year-old boy from Peekskill, New York, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated for causing a multi-car collision early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the teenager was driving a 2007 Jeep when he swerved directly into oncoming traffic just before 6:30 a.m. on the Bear Mountain Bridge Road.

Witnesses told police that the teen's Jeep slammed into two oncoming vehicles, a 2012 Honda and a 2017 Subaru.

Bear Mountain Bridge Road (Route 6/202), is the winding cliffside highway leading up to the bridge, locally known as the "Goat Trail." Eyewitnesses and traffic reports noted that the head-on collision happened right near the scenic overlook on the trail.

The accident completely blocked the roadway and caused severe traffic backups extending all the way onto the Bear Mountain Bridge.

Teen Rushed To Hospital, Facing DWI Charge

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The boy was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials didn't release the injuries, if any, for the people in the other vehicles.

The unnamed teen is facing a DWI charge and is due in court at a later date.

The official BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) level for the 17-year-old has not been publicly released by the New York State Police.

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