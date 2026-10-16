“Reverse Evacuation” Issued At Hudson Valley School After Bear Spotted

A school in the Hudson Valley that's been in the news a lot recently dealt with another reported threat.

A bear was spotted on the grounds of Haviland Middle School in Hyde Park on Thursday.

Bear Reported Near Haviland Middle School in Hyde Park

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Principal Mr. Shaw said a teacher spotted the bear during fifth period, according to a message Shaw sent the school community, obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

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The school conducted a “reverse evacuation,” directing people back into the building. Students hadn’t yet gone out for recess, and all outside activities were suspended for the rest of the day.

There was no indication that anyone was hurt.

"During 5th period today, a teacher spotted a bear on campus, so we conducted a reverse evacuation and directed students and staff back inside. Students had not yet gone out for recess. All outside activities are suspended for the rest of the school day," Shaw wrote.

Previous Incident At School

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The sighting came 10 days after police say a man wearing tactical gear was spotted near the school.

On Oct. 5, Haviland Middle School officials say staff members spotted a man in camouflage riding a bicycle near the back lot as students were heading inside from lunch. Lunch monitors approached the man, who immediately fled the scene.

Hyde Park Police tracked him down off campus, discovering he was wearing a bulletproof vest, armed with a knife, and carrying two rifle magazines containing ammunition.

Police later identified him as a 54-year-old Daniel Prospero. He was taken into custody under state mental health laws.

No firearms were found after a search warrant at his apartment.

Charged This Week

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This week, after he was released from the hospital, he was officially charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a fourth-degree weapon possession charge, and trespassing.

Hyde Park police are reminding the community there is no threat to the public and that Prospero did not have a firearm at the time of his arrest, or after extensive searches of his home.

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