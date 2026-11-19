A Ukrainian national is accused of illegally voting in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election in Upstate New York.

The Ukraine woman was just arrested.

U.S. Attorney's Office: Ukrainian National Charged with Illegally Voting in 2024 United States Presidential Election

Photo by Richard Bell on Unsplash a blue and yellow flag flying in the wind

Inna Opatska, 31, a Ukrainian national living in Vestal, New York appeared in court on a charge of voting by an alien. Opatska is a lawful permanent resident, the U.S. Attorney's Office tells Hudson Valley.

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According to the criminal complaint, despite lacking citizenship, Opatska voted in the federal 2024 General Election, which included the election of a United States President.

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The complaint also alleges that Opatska knew that she was not a United States citizen.

“To preserve and protect the integrity of American elections, we must vigorously enforce the prohibition against foreign nationals from voting in federal elections. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute illegal voters to safeguard against foreign interference and restore the public’s confidence in our election process," First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated told Hudson Valley Post.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

The press release didn't state who Opatska voted for in the 2024 Presidential Election

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.