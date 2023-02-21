The Hudson Valley is mourning a beloved officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 48.

On Monday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a 16-year-old veteran detective passed away.

Yonkers Police Detective Dies At 48

"It is with profound sadness the Yonkers Police reports that a member of the Department unexpectedly and tragically passed away yesterday afternoon," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Police confirmed the officer was a 48-year-old man who has worked for the past 16 years as a detective for the Yonkers Police Department. His identity is being withheld pending family notifications, police say.

“Our City is mourning a tragedy. This Detective was known and loved by many in the law enforcement community. He dedicated himself to our Department and committed himself to protecting and serving this great City. May his family be comforted and embraced by all of our sympathy and support," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

Yonkers Police Detective Dies Unexpectedly in New York City

The 48-year-old experienced a fatal medical event while driving a motor vehicle in New York City, Sunday afternoon, according to police. More details about his death weren't released.

“Once again our hearts are broken at the loss of one of our finest,” Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said. “We pray for his family and our brothers and sisters in blue; his commitment to his family and the City of Yonkers will serve as his legacy. God Bless the Yonkers Police Department.”

