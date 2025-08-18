Biggest Northeast Chick-fil-A Now Open In “Upstate New York”

The biggest Chick-fil-A in the northeast is finally open for business in the Hudson Valley.

The wait is finally over.

Chick-fil-A Nanuet Opens

Town of Clarkstown Town of Clarkstown loading...

On Thursday, Rockland County's first full Chick-fil-A eatery opened for business. The eatery at 70 E Route 59 in Nanuet is believed to be the biggest Chick-fil-A in the Northeast.

Doors opened up at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, but people waited overnight to be the first to enter, officials say. Guests who dressed up as a cow on Thursday received free menu items during the opening day celebration.

Town of Clarkstown Town of Clarkstown loading...

"This highly anticipated restaurant opening marks more than just the arrival of delicious food, it represents new jobs, local investment, and a growing economy for our town," the Town of Clarkstown stated about the opening. "Our town continues to thrive and attract new businesses."

According to Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, the owner of Chick-fil-A Nanuet, Ellie Kim, is a former Town of Clarkstown resident who still lives in Rockland County and is committed to being an active participant in the community.

Town of Clarkstown Town of Clarkstown loading...

The eatery is open Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Plans Massive New York Expansion

Chick-fil-A is coming to several other locations across New York State, including in:

Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster

Fishkill, Dutchess County

Town Of Wallkill, Orange County

Latham

Johnson City

Greater Binghamton (Vestal)

East Meadow

New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)

Selden (recently opened)

