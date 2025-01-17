New York Governor Gives Shocking Upstate New York Definition

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is weighing in on this longtime debate. Where does Upstate New York start?

The start of upstate New York is always debated.

New York Poll. Where Does Upstate New York Start?

Canva Canva loading...

I grew up in the City of Newburgh. I say anyone who thinks Newburgh is "upstate" to spend a few hours in the City of Newburgh. You may change your tune.

Public Policy Polling asked New Yorkers in 2017 to define "Upstate NY." Below are the results.

Everything north of New York City: 25%

Everything north of Westchester County: 29%

Everything north of Poughkeepsie: 22%

Everything north of Poughkeepsie but excluding the Buffalo area: 7%

Something else:9 %

Not sure: 7%

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Anything Above Westchester County Is Upstate?

Google Google loading...

The majority in that 2017 poll voted Upstate New York begins north of Westchester.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Actress, activist and former New York Governor hopeful Cynthia Nixon disagrees.

The People's State Of The Union Getty Images for We Stand United/Cindy Ord loading...

When the Sex and the City star was running for governor she said the Hudson Valley could not be classified as upstate.

What Does Gov. Hochul Think?

Two Buttons Deep asked Gov. Hochul where she thinks Upstate New York begins. Her answer:

"North of Westchester," she confidently said. "I think I'm in a position of authority."

Mike Groll/ Mike Groll/ loading...

She made sure to confirm Westchester County, is not upstate. But anything "north of Westchester" is.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"Westchester is downstate but then there's a clear line. Then it goes up and it goes over," Hochul adds. "I know all my state. I've been to all 62 counties."

When it comes to power in New York State, Hochul is correct, she's in the top "position of authority." But do you think she's right that everything north of Westchester is Upstate?

Some New Yorkers weighed in on where Upstate starts.

Is The Hudson Valley Considered Upstate New York? We've heard Governor Hochul proclaim that Upstate New York begins once you leave Westchester, heading north. Here's what New Yorkers have to say. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Keep Reading: