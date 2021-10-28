Hudson Valley, New York Woman Seeks $5 Million Over Pop-Tarts

A woman from the Hudson Valley is suing the makers of Pop-Tarts for $5 million.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Amazon

Elizabeth Russett, of Dutchess County, accuses Kellog's of false advertising regarding its Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts.

Amazon

The suit states the labeling is misleading, saying the pastry's filling has more "strawberries than it does."

To give consumers the false impression that the Product contains more strawberries than it does, it includes “vegetable juice for color” and “paprika extract color.”

According to the lawsuit the Beacon woman really likes strawberries.

Plaintiff likes strawberries for the same reason they are America’s number one berry fruit.

The lawsuit also states the product is misleading because the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts don't contain as much strawberries as consumers expect.

The packaging only depicts strawberries, in words and images, and shows the Product’s bright red filling, matching the color of strawberries. The strawberry representations are misleading because the Product has less strawberries than consumers expect based on the labeling.

Russett and her attorney are seeking a jury trial and want $5 million in damages from Kellog.

Amazon

The lawsuit goes on to state:

Whether the fruit content of a toaster pastry includes only strawberries, mostly strawberries or merely some strawberries, and mostly contains other less-valued fruit ingredients, is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store. Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient, since their amount has a material bearing on price and consumer acceptance, and consumers expect they are present in an amount greater than other fruits. 23. The Product’s common or usual name of “Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries,” is false, deceptive, and misleading, because it contains mostly non-strawberry fruit

ingredients.

Kellog's has yet to comment.

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York