Hudson Valley, New York Social Worker Brutally Beaten To Death, DA

A Hudson Valley man is accused of killing a social worker.

On Monday in Westchester County Court, 31-year-old Hasseem Jenkins of Peekskill, New York was indicted for murder.

Peeskill, New York Man Accused Of Killing Social Worker

Jenkins is accused of killing 56-year-old Maria Coto, a Westchester County Department of Social Services case worker.

Cota was conducting a site visit in Peekskill when she was allegedly attacked by Jenkins.

"Maria Coto was performing her job when she became the victim of a ruthless and brutal attack that led to her tragic death. We are committed to securing justice for Ms. Coto," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah stated.

Jenkins was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, robbery and resisting arrest.

Social Worker Beaten To Death In Westchester County, New York

Peekskill police responded to reports of an assault at an apartment located at 900 South Street on May 14 around 3:10 p.m.

Arriving officers found Coto unconscious with serious head injuries and Jenkins on the scene. Jenkins was immediately apprehended by the responding Peekskill police officers

Officials allege Jenkings repeatedly punched Coto in the face, chased her into a neighbor’s apartment and repeatedly kicked her in the head while wearing heavy boots.

Pronounced Dead At Westchester Medical Center

Coto sustained severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures. She was placed on a ventilator at Westchester Medical Center and remained unconscious until she was pronounced dead on June 19.

