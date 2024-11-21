Hudson Valley, New York Residents Motivated To Help Others

With the holiday's fast-approaching many Hudson Valley residents need our help. There are many ways you can help.

On Friday, Nov. 22, WPDH is hosting its annual "Tanks-giving Food Drive."

WPDH "Tanks-giving" In Dutchess County

B Welbs/Instagram B Welbs/Instagram loading...

Each year, the WPDH morning show broadcasts live at a gas station with the hope listeners will drop off non-perishable food items or cash donations. All donations go to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and the families they help throughout the area.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

This year the WPDH morning show will be at the Shell Express Foam & Wash on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

As an added incentive, all who donate will be entered to win a $500 gift card.

MOTIVATE Physical Therapy Holding First Holiday Food & Toy Drive

MOTIVATE Physical Therapy MOTIVATE Physical Therapy loading...

If you can't make the broadcast, read this article after Friday morning, or want to continue to spread holiday cheer and make a difference in our community, there are a number of other ways you can help local families.

MOTIVATE Physical Therapy in Cornwall is collaborating with Union Presbyterian Church to host a holiday toy and food drive.

They are looking for:

Non-perishable food

New unwrapped toys

New kids books

The drop-off location is at MOTIVATE Physical Therapy at 1 Idlewild Avenue, Suite 2 in Cornwall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Other Holiday Food Or Toy Drives In The Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

There are many other ways you can help. Hudson Valley Post polled our readers to let us know about other holiday toy/food drives going on across the region. Below are the responses we got.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Note: Click each link for more information.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker