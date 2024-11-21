Hudson Valley, New York Residents Motivated To Help Others
With the holiday's fast-approaching many Hudson Valley residents need our help. There are many ways you can help.
On Friday, Nov. 22, WPDH is hosting its annual "Tanks-giving Food Drive."
WPDH "Tanks-giving" In Dutchess County
Each year, the WPDH morning show broadcasts live at a gas station with the hope listeners will drop off non-perishable food items or cash donations. All donations go to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and the families they help throughout the area.
This year the WPDH morning show will be at the Shell Express Foam & Wash on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
As an added incentive, all who donate will be entered to win a $500 gift card.
MOTIVATE Physical Therapy Holding First Holiday Food & Toy Drive
If you can't make the broadcast, read this article after Friday morning, or want to continue to spread holiday cheer and make a difference in our community, there are a number of other ways you can help local families.
MOTIVATE Physical Therapy in Cornwall is collaborating with Union Presbyterian Church to host a holiday toy and food drive.
They are looking for:
- Non-perishable food
- New unwrapped toys
- New kids books
The drop-off location is at MOTIVATE Physical Therapy at 1 Idlewild Avenue, Suite 2 in Cornwall.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Other Holiday Food Or Toy Drives In The Hudson Valley
There are many other ways you can help. Hudson Valley Post polled our readers to let us know about other holiday toy/food drives going on across the region. Below are the responses we got.
Note: Click each link for more information.
- Dutchess County Toys for Tots
- Hudson Valley Young Professional's 2024 - Toy Drive
- Ulster County Marine Corps Toys for Tots
- Stuff The Truck, Wappinger Falls
- Astor’s Adopt-A-Family
- Dennis Curran Toy Drive, Washingtonville
- Santa Paws, Hudson Valley SPCA- Orange County
- Hudson Valley Young Professional Toy Drive
- Operation Dalmatian Toy Drive, Walden
- Blue Santa Toy Drive, Westchester County
- Sun River Health Foundation Toy Drive, Tarrytown
