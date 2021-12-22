Hudson Valley, New York Politician Battles Acclaimed Actress

A top Hudson Valley official has had an interesting few days.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has had a very strange month.

Early last week, Molinaro made news by saying he would not enforce the new mask mandate issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

He told us he's not convinced a mask mandate will slow the spread of COVID

dutchessny.gov/A. Boris

Since his conversation, New York has seen record-breaking COVID numbers.

Doctors in the region were "deeply disappointed" with Molinaro's statement.

Dutchess County

"We know the science," Dr. Evan Goldfisher of Premiere Medical Group told WPDH. "I think it is a very reasonable ask to say when you're indoors and you're not eating or drinking (to) wear a mask."

Last Wednesday, the Dutchess County Dems Facebook group posted an untrue rumor saying Molinaro had COVID.

Facebook/Dutchess County Dems

The rumor was made even worse by reminding all Molinaro's father passed away from the virus.

Facebook/Dutchess County Dems

Molinaro told WPDH he spent most of the day responding to the rumor. For the record, Molinaro did not test positive for COVID.

Adding to what was a busy week was a war of words on Twitter with acclaimed actress Bette Midler.

Getty Images

Midler, who's won four Golden Globe Awards, three Grammy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards, called out Senator Joe Manchin on Twitter after the West Virginia's Democratic said he would not support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan.

Twitter

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out," Midler tweeted.

Twitter

"Dishonest, absurd and pathetic insults. This isn’t funny… it’s tired, feeble and pitiful. And, having grown up poor I’ll take their humbleness & hospitality any day," Molinaro tweeted.

It's unclear if Midler saw Molinaro's tweet, but she later apologized for her tweet. However, she did not delete the tweet.

Twitter

"I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise," she wrote. "Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!"

