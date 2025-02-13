Hudson Valley, New York Coach Accused Of Kissing Young Girl

Another coach from the Hudson Valley was arrested for alleged acts with a child.

On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a coach for a White Plains-based youth soccer clinic was arrested.

Westchester County Soccer Coach Arrested

Jose Grajales-Giraldo, 44, of Mamaroneck was charged with multiple offenses for allegedly kissing a 15-year-old girl and making suggestive comments to her.

“Protecting our young residents remains among my highest priorities as Westchester District Attorney. Our office treats offenses against children with the utmost seriousness. We are proud to take a proactive role in the community educating young people to recognize abusive and inappropriate conduct. We urge anyone with further information about this incident to contact our office," DA Cacace said.

Accused Of Trying To Kiss Young Girl In White Plains, New York

Officials say that while coaching a a youth soccer clinic held at Rochambeau Alternative High School, in White Plains the 44-year-old coach approached a 15-year-old girl at the beginning of soccer practice on Jan. 25, 2025, and kissed her on the cheek. Grajales-Giraldo kissed the girl again toward the end of practice.

Less than a week later, he approached the same girl and allegedly asked her if she is good at keeping secrets adding he really likes her and wants to kiss her.

Grajales-Giraldo was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty.

Police Seek More Witnesses, Potential Victims

Anyone with further knowledge about Grajales-Giraldo is urged to contact the Westchester District Attorney’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

Last week, in unfortunate related news, a Hudson Valley martial arts instructor was accused of sexually abusing children. CLICK HERE to read the full story.

