Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Accidentally Released From Jail

A Hudson Valley man charged with murder was accidentally released from jail.

In January, 38-year-old Raymond A. Snyder of Murray Street in Kingston was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, felonies.

On July 11, 2020, the Kingston Police Department received a call for shots fired at a home on St. James Street. Uniformed patrol officers responded and found 47-year-old Romero Underwood in the home with an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

He was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to the Broadway campus of the Health Alliance where he succumbed to the injury, police say.

The homicide investigation led police to believe Underwood was not a random victim but a target of a crime, the Kingston Police Department said days after the murder.

On Jan. 20, members of the Kingston Police Department’s Detective Division and Special Investigations Unit furthered the investigation into the death of Underwood with the arrest of Snyder. Police did not release a motive or say how their investigation led to Snyder's murder charge.

Snyder was released from jail this week because the Ulster County District Attorney's Office missed the deadline to file an indictment against him, according to Fox News.

The Ulster County DA's office said there wasn't enough time to present the case to a grand jury because of COVID-19 restrictions. Ulster County Judge Bryan Rounds disagrees and pointed to 27 other cases recently presented to a grand jury, many of which were less serious cases.

The Ulster County DA's office has yet to respond to our request for comment. We will update this article if more information is made available.

