Health Experts Puzzled By New Yorkers With “Explosive” Diarrhea
Health officials are looking for the source behind a parasitic illness causing severe symptoms such as "explosive" diarrhea in New York.
The CDC and FDA are investigating a multistate surge.
New Yorkers Dealing With Explosive Diarrhea
According to the CDC, cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, is spread by consuming contaminated raw produce or water.
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Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by a parasite. As of this writing, no exact food item or specific supplier has been identified as the universal source for the outbreak, but cases have spiked significantly across the United States.
Symptoms To Watch For
Symptoms usually occur within two to 14 days after ingestion.
The hallmark symptom of cyclosporiasis is watery, frequent, and sometimes "explosive" diarrhea. Other common symptoms include:
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Stomach cramps
- Bloating
- Loss of appetite
- Low-grade fever
Symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to over a month if untreated. Most healthy people recover on their own, but the illness can be treated with specific antibiotics.
Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases Across 18 States
The CDC first learned of large clusters of cyclosporiasis in early May.
As of July 9, there have been over 1,000 confirmed infections across at least 18 states. Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, and Texas are reporting the most cases.
New York State has reported over 120 cases, alongside an additional 273 domestic and travel-related cases since May 1.
Michigan leads the nation with around 700 confirmed cases. Ohio reports 177 cases, North Carolina 141, and Illinois 110.
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