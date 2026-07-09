New York Disability Advocate Allegedly Killed By Son In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is accused of murdering his mother, a beloved figure who was a disability advocate.

The case was investigated by the Scarsdale Police Department, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the Criminal Investigators Squad within the DA's Office.

Lower Hudson Valley Man Charged With Murder

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A Westchester County man is now under arrest after being accused of murdering his mother.

According to prosecutors, 26-year-old Chester Green killed 71-year-old Marian Green at their Fox Meadow home in Scarsdale between July 5th and July 7th.

An autopsy revealed the victim was stabbed and beaten across her body with a sharp object and blunt instrument, officials say.

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"I would like to commend the work of my detectives, the Westchester County Police and the District Attorney's Office for their careful investigation of this case," Scarsdale Police Chief Steven DelBene stated.

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On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Cheser was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A Felony.

More About Victim

Marian Green was a disability advocate and the chair of Scarsdale Village’s Advisory Council for People with Disabilities. She's the former chair of a committee called Children Having Individual Learning Differences.

"Like everyone in this county, I am shocked at the horrifying death of Marian Green and the manner in which she was killed. This tragedy is only further compounded by the familial relation between the victim and suspect in this case," DA Cacace said. "May she rest in peace."

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Chester Green has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars without bail. He's due back in court on August 5.

"I would also like to recognize the dedicated work of all the detectives and investigators who have pored over this case non-stop since the discovery of Ms. Green's body. Their steadfast work is what enabled us to bring today's charges," Cacace added.

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