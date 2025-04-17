Hudson Valley Murder Mystery Now Has 3 New Suspects
Murdered Behind the Wheel: Police just revealed new information about a Hudson Valley cold case.
On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced three men were arrested following the 2021 murder of a taxi driver in the City of Newburgh.
Three Newburgh Men Charged After 2021 Murder Of Taxi Driver
Nehemiah Clarke, 20, 19-year-old Jordan Burch and 20-year-old Damani Cruz, all from Newburgh, were arraigned in Orange County Supreme Court.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
All are facing several charges. Clarke and Burch were both charged with murder in the second degree.
Clarke and Burch were remanded in lieu of bail. Cruz is serving a sentence on an unrelated matter.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
8 Previously Arrested After Investigation Into Murder of Hudson Valley Driver.
Eight people were arrested in 2021 following the cab driver's death.
8 Arrested After Investigation Into Murder of Hudson Valley Driver
Indictment in 2021 Murder of Newburgh Taxi Driver
Police didn't release details about how their investigation in 2025 led to the indictment. Officials say the years-long investigation spanned several states.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
“The horrific and senseless violence allegedly perpetrated in this case is breathtaking,” Hoovler told Hudson Valley Post. “Law enforcement has never relented in their pursuit of this investigation, and the indictment unsealed in this matter is the culmination of a great deal of work by the police and prosecutors assigned to the case."
Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children
Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young
10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State
10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
Keep Reading:
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young