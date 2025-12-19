Saturday Night Live Attacks “Upstate” New York Once Again

An elected official from the Hudson Valley is blasting on the longest-running show currently airing on NBC.

A recent episode of Saturday Night Live mentioned Yonkers, New York.

Yonkers Mayor Blasts Saturday Night Live

Yonkers.Gov Yonkers.Gov loading...

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano isn't laughing at Saturday Night Live's latest skit. The longest-running late-night live sketch comedy series in American television history highlighted a holiday display at a house on Warburton Avenue, referring to Yonkers as a "village."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The skit aired during the December 6, 2025, episode. It featured of spoof of a local news report, featuring host Melissa McCarthy and cast member Bowen Yang showing off eclectic holiday decorations at their home on Warburton Avenue in Yonkers.

When the reporter referred to Yonkers as a "town," Yang's character corrected them by stating, "Yonkers is a village."

"News flash for me: Yonkers is a small, upstate village? Haha! Yeah right! #snl #yonkers #nyc," Spano wrote on Facebook regarding the ski.

Google Google loading...

Yonkers is actually New York's third-largest city by population after New York City and Buffalo.

While Spano defended his city, he took the mistake in stride, using the moment to invite New York City neighbors to check out the awesome things happening in Yonkers.

Keep Reading:

Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY Saturday Night Live may be "live from New York" every week, but that doesn't mean the show is always kind to those who live in New York, and these are seven times they attacked Upstate New York.

Click the red title of each photo in order to watch the full sketch on YouTube. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

25 'Saturday Night Live' Guests Who Blew Their Performance

25 'Saturday Night Live' Guests Who Blew Their Performance Stacker compiled a list of 25 guests—hosts and musical talents alike—whose appearances on SNL were so controversial that they were never invited back. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

30 Best 'Saturday Night Live' Characters