Saturday Night Live Attacks “Upstate” New York Once Again
An elected official from the Hudson Valley is blasting on the longest-running show currently airing on NBC.
A recent episode of Saturday Night Live mentioned Yonkers, New York.
Yonkers Mayor Blasts Saturday Night Live
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano isn't laughing at Saturday Night Live's latest skit. The longest-running late-night live sketch comedy series in American television history highlighted a holiday display at a house on Warburton Avenue, referring to Yonkers as a "village."
The skit aired during the December 6, 2025, episode. It featured of spoof of a local news report, featuring host Melissa McCarthy and cast member Bowen Yang showing off eclectic holiday decorations at their home on Warburton Avenue in Yonkers.
When the reporter referred to Yonkers as a "town," Yang's character corrected them by stating, "Yonkers is a village."
"News flash for me: Yonkers is a small, upstate village? Haha! Yeah right! #snl #yonkers #nyc," Spano wrote on Facebook regarding the ski.
Yonkers is actually New York's third-largest city by population after New York City and Buffalo.
While Spano defended his city, he took the mistake in stride, using the moment to invite New York City neighbors to check out the awesome things happening in Yonkers.
