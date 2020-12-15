Hudson Valley Man Sentenced Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Rape

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison for rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced the conviction and sentence of 45-year-old Brewster resident Martiliano Ramos-Miguel for first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ramos-Miguel pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced to 14 years in state prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision and sex offender registration.

"This was a tough case to work on. The abuse was heartbreaking. The State Police, our Special Victims investigator Jaemie Caban, and my Chief ADA Chana Krauss and the team members at the CAC and the Women’s Resource Center did an outstanding job. I’m very proud of them—and I’m proud of the victims for being so strong," Tendy said in a press release.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Chana Krauss, who prosecuted the case, said “the victims" voices were heard, and their abuser was brought to justice.

"While no amount of prison time is sufficient when you abuse a child, this plea and sentence will keep this predator in jail for many years where he cannot cause any more harm. We are so proud of these young victims and their courage and strength," Krauss said.

As a result of the bravery of the young victims’ disclosure at the Putnam Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the CAC team, NY State Police, and The District Attorney’s office were able to effectively investigate and prosecute the defendant while making sure the victims received support throughout the process, officials say.