Hudson Valley Man Leaves New York Friend “Lifeless & Unrecognizable”

A Hudson Valley man was punched and kicked over 30 times in what's described as "a savage assault."

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced Monday that a lower Hudson Valley man was found guilty of murder.

Westchester County, New York Man Found Guilty Of Fatal Beating

Canva Canva loading...

A jury found 27-year-old Jare Diaz of White Plains, guilty of murder in the Second Degree.

Two days after Thanksgiving 2022, 38-year-old Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho was punched and kicked the victim over 30 times in what's described as "a savage assault that resulted in his death" by Diaz.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“I am grateful for the jury’s verdict and for the diligent work of our prosecutorial team, which brought about this just result. The merciless beating of Mr. Guzman-Desdicho left him mangled and unrecognizable on a cold November night. This kind of violence can never become a normal part of daily life in Westchester," DA Cacace said.

Fatal Beating In White Plains, New York

Canva Canva loading...

On Nov. 26, 2022, at 11:30 pm, Guzman-Desdicho was walking in White Plains when he encountered Diaz.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

After a brief conversation, Diaz launched an unprovoked attack on Guzman-Desdicho, punching and kicking him in the head over 30 times.

"This attack left Guzman-Desdicho lifeless and unrecognizable on the pavement, only a few blocks from the Westchester County Court. He was soon transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was declared brain dead," the Westchester County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Canva Canva loading...

Officials say Diaz and the victim knew each other.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Diaz faces the maximum potential sentence of 25 years to life in state prison when sentenced next month.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides