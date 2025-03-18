Hudson Valley Man Deemed “Danger” To All After 28 Incidents, 18 Arrests

Police from the Hudson Valley say community members are in "danger" due to bail reform and a broken mental health system.

On Monday the City of Middletown Police told Hudson Valley Post "the City of Middletown once again fell victim to the substantial failures of bail reform and a broken mental health system."

City Of Middletown Police Officer Attacked

Police say a uniformed Middletown police officer "was brutally assaulted, choked, and injured by an individual who should never have been released by the courts and mental health system to terrorize our local community" on Friday.

Police allege 52-year-old Jerry Watkins has had 28 documented interactions with the City of Middletown PD, the Town of Wallkill PD, and New York State police since January 4, 2025.

"During that time, Mr. Watkins has spit on a Nurse Practitioner inside of the hospital, assaulted a fellow patient at a mental health treatment center, and now he has injured a police officer. Each of those previous incidents resulted in arrests and/or mental health-related transports to Garnet Health Behavioral Health Unit or Bon Secours Community Hospital. Unfortunately, every time Mr. Watkins was arrested or transported to a mental

health facility for an evaluation, he was almost immediately released and placed back onto the street, where he wreaked havoc and placed local residents and business owners in fear for their personal safety," police wrote in a press release.

Watkins was "finally" remanded to Orange County Jail after his alleged assault of a police officer. The officer was treated for injuries to his head, face, neck and hand. He's expected to make a full recovery.

"Watkins receives outpatient mental health assistance from several providers through state and county-based mental health programs. Inconceivably, none of these organizations have taken any decisive action that would assist in gaining control of Mr. Watkins and preventing him from endangering the safety of our local community. While in police custody, Mr. Watkins engaged in what can only be described as grotesque and unconscionable conduct," police added in its press release.

Watkins was charged on Friday with strangulation, criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of assault, all felonies, as well as misdemeanors for menacing, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Watkins has been arrested at least 18 times, officials say.

Police say they provided a photo of Watkins because "he is a danger to the community, and the public is urged to avoid him should they come into contact with him out on the street."

