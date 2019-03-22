Hudson Valley Man Accused of Abusing 5-Month-Old

A Hudson Valley man is accused of causing an infant's traumatic brain injury.

On March 5, the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center along with detectives from the Town of Saugerties Police Department initiated an investigation into alleged abuse of a 5-month-old infant which occurred in the Village of Saugerties.

The infant was airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and diagnosed as having suffered a non-accidental traumatic brain injury and was listed as being in critical condition, police say.

A follow-up investigation revealed that the 5-month-old child suffered from Abusive Head Trauma, formerly referred to as shaken baby syndrome, officials say.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Joshua Imboli of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with reckless assault of a child, a felony. He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in Lieu of $10,000 cash bail. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.