Jimmy Fallon Nearly Murdered In Upstate New York
Jimmy Fallon shockingly confirmed he was nearly killed in Upstate New York.
Jimmy Fallon From Saugerties, Ulster County Went To College In Albany
Fallon grew up in Ulster County. He's made many references to his Hudson Valley upbringing including attending Saugerties High School and his time at Bananas Comedy Club.
While doing some research about Fallon partying with college students just before Spring Break 2024, I found an article and video regarding Jimmy Fallon getting held at gunpoint in Albany, New York.
Drug Dealer Holds Jimmy Fallon At Gun Point
After graduating from Saugerties High School, Fallon went to the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.
Fallon told Amy Poehler and Tina Fey about this near-death experience during a segment called "True Confessions with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler."
Fallon told them in college he and his friend were robbed by a drug dealer with a sawed-off shotgun.
"In college, my friend and I were robbed by a drug dealer with a sawed-off shotgun," Fallon told Fey and Poehler. "It was a weird thing. I didn't know my friend was a drug dealer. This dude pulled out a shotgun and told me to get on the ground."
The alleged drug dealer ended up stealing Fallon's friend's car.
Poehler believed Fallon but Fey thought the story was fake.
Jimmy then told them the entire story is in fact "true."
