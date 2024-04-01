Nearly 700 Upstate New York State Educators Will Soon Lose Job

Around 700 educators are looking for another job.

A 100-year-old college in Upstate New York is closing its doors for good in just a few weeks. This means many educators are on the job hunt.

Saint Rose College In Albany, New York Is Closing

Say Goodbye To The College of Saint Rose

A drop in enrollment played a major role in the closure. The college, located on Western Avenue in Albany, confirmed in late November 2023 of the upcoming closure.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, The College of Saint Rose board of trustees voted to shut down the school after students graduated in May 2024.

The upcoming closure means nearly 700 college employees will soon be out of work.

646 Upstate New York Educators Are Losing Jobs

According to a recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, 646 Saint Rose employees are losing their jobs.

"The separation of 646 employees is expected to occur on May 16, 2024, with subsequent employee separations scheduled for May 18, 2024; May 31, 2024; June 30, 2024; August 31, 2024; October 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024," the WARN notice states.

Jimmy Fallon Attended The College Of Saint Rose

Former Saugerties, New York resident Jimmy Fallon attended The College of Saint Rose. He recently partied with Saint Rose College students.

Fallon grew up in Ulster County. He's made many references to his Hudson Valley upbringing including attending Saugerties High School and his time at Bananas Comedy Club.

