Hudson Valley Killer Convicted, Brutal Bar Stabbing Case Closed

A brutal fatal stabbing outside a Hudson Valley bar now has its conclusion.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II. announced on Monday a murder conviction following a murder in late 2022.

Murder Conviction Announced In Rockland County Court

A Rockland County Jury found Oscar Garcia-Garcia of Spring Valley guilty of murder, relating to an incident that occurred on December 29, 2022.

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of Johnson Street and North Myrtle Avenue regarding reports of an unresponsive male lying on the road.

Police found 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue. The Maple Deli and Maple Avenue Chinese restaurant are located at 55 North Myrtle Avenue, according to Google Maps.

Pinduisaca-Villa later died as a result of a wound inflicted on his neck.

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Bar

According to the Rockland County DA's office, Garcia-Garcia stabbed the victim in the throat with a kitchen knife outside of a bar in the Village of Spring Valley. Garcia-Garcia was arrested later that afternoon.

A co-defendant, elected for a trial by a judge, rather than a jury. Both trials occurred simultaneously. The co-defendant was found guilty of assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

“The defendant engaged in a horrific act of brutality that resulted in the death of the victim," d District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II stated.

