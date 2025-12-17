Authorities Seize Disturbing Evidence In Hudson Valley Drug Case

Police quietly built a case inside a Hudson Valley home before making their move.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force confirmed what they called a "successful execution of a search warrant."

Drugs Found After Search Warrant In Poughkeepsie

Police allege that 39-year-old Leon V. Allen was a "suspected dealer selling narcotics and dangerous drugs" out of an apartment at 40 South Hamilton Street.

Google Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Undercover agents purchased drugs from Allen on several occasions, which led to the securing of a search warrant for multiple apartments within 40 South Hamilton Street, officials say.

Authorities alleged that multiple apartments were being used to store, hide, and sell "narcotics and dangerous drugs. "

Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force loading...

Police say they found a large amount of cocaine, drug packaging materials, U.S. currency, digital scales, and other items associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics were seized.

After the search warrant, Allen was charged with the following:

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, a class A-II Felony.

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (intent to sell), a class B Felony.

Allen was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force loading...

Multiple sales charges are pending against Allen related to this case, officials say.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

Keep Reading:

New York’s Most Wanted: The Fugitives Who’ve Eluded Capture for Decades

New York’s Most Wanted: The Fugitives Who’ve Eluded Capture for Decades Take a closer look at the individuals New York investigators are still searching for. Some of these cases have been open for decades, and even the smallest tip could make all the difference. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

New Year, New Laws in New York & Nationwide

New Year, New Laws in New York & Nationwide Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Latest Grades: These New York Hospitals Earn "A" Grades