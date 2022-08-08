Hudson Valley Grandmother Killed In 3-Car Crash in New York

A great-grandmother from the Hudson Valley was killed in a three-car accident that shut down a major road in the region for several hours.

Over the weekend police in Dutchess County confirmed a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Wappinger.

Fatal 3-Car Crash in Town of Wappinger, Dutchess County, New York

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the three-car fatal accident occurred on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger around 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 4.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 85-year-old Katherine E. Woisin of Wappinger was hit by a car heading south on Route 9D as she was pulling out onto Route 9D from Alpine Drive.

Woisin's car was hit a second time, by a car heading north on Route 9D that was attempting to avoid the initial crash, police say.

Wappinger, New York Woman Killed In Crash In Dutchess County

Woisin suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. State Route 9D was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation.

"The investigation is continuing by members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Units, and at this time the primary factor appears to be failure to yield the right of way on the part of Ms. Woisin. At this time no charges have been filed and the Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, New York State Police, New York State Department of Transportation (DOT), and Hughsonville Fire Department," the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Woisin Was A Lifelong Resident of Hudson Valley

Woisin was born in 1937 in Syracuse, New York but is described in her obituary as a "lifelong area resident." She graduated from Wappingers High School and was a retired employee of Lutheran Care where she worked as a receptionist, according to her obituary

"The most important part of Katherine's life was the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," her obituary states.

Woisin is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, among many other loved ones.

