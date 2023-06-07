Hudson Valley Girl Removed From School Bus By 3 Wearing Masks

Parents in the Hudson Valley received a very scary alert after three people wearing masks boarded a school bus and removed a girl.

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District confirmed masked individuals removed a middle school student from her school bus.

Masked Individuals Remove Girl From School Bus In Newburgh, New York

A South Middle School bus "delayed" Monday afternoon because three people wearing masks boarded the bus and took a girl off the bus, the Newburgh Enlarged City School District confirmed to parents in a letter, obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

"Law enforcement was immediately notified by the bus company," the Newburgh Enlarged City School District's letter states. "The Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Director of Transportation all responded from the district."

Newburgh, New York Student Not Harmed

It remains unclear why the girl was removed from her bus by three people wearing masks. The good news, the young girl wasn't harmed, according to school officials.

"Please be advised the female student was found unharmed," the letter adds.

Newburgh School District Is "Pursuing Charges"

Police are investigating and the school district will be pursuing charges.

"The district will be pursuing charges with law enforcement. Staff will be available at South Middle School to discuss the situation with any students experiencing distress," the letter concludes.

