Hudson Valley, New York Father Murdered; Killer Still Evading Justice
Friday marks six years since a Hudson Valley man was murdered. Police are still working to find the killer.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot In the Face In Kingston, New York
On Oct. 24, 2019, around 8 p.m., 27-year-old Daniel "DJ" Thomas was shot in the face near the intersection of Cedar Street and Prospect Street in Kingston.
Thomas rushed to a nearby friend's house and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.
"DJ was a caring, compassionate and loving soul. DJ was the life of the party, he knew just what to say and how to make everyone laugh," his obituary states.
Thomas was survived by his two daughters, parents, and siblings.
As of this writing, six years after his death, his murder remains unsolved.
Ulster County Killer Remains At Large
The killer remains a mystery, despite ongoing investigation by the Kingston Police Department and other officials. Police believe several people saw the shooting, but their investigation is being hindered by a lack of witnesses coming forward.
Neither the police nor the DA's office is revealing if there have been other roadblocks in their investigation.
Anyone with information is still urged to come forward.
The murder was one of several homicides that occurred in Kingston in late 2019. Police have not said if the murders are connected.
