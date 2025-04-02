How Does Your New York Hometown Rank Among Best Places In U.S
A new report named several hometowns in New York as some of the best places to live in the United States.
US News And World Report recently named the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025."
Best Places To Live In New York State
"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," US News And World Report states about the list.
Five places from New York made the list. Three are among the top 100.
Below are the hometowns in New York that made the list.
Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, New York City, Rochester Among Best Places To Live In United States.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
Note: If your hometown isn't on the list, don't street. US News And World Report only looked into 150 major cities to determine the best places to live.
Cities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Among "Safest" In U.S.
Sadly, no location in the Hudson Valley made the list. But hey, New York City and Albany both aren't far. I've actually commuted to each city while living in the Hudson Valley.
However, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the "safest" cities.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
New York's safest city might surprise you.
