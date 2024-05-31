‘Housing Crisis:’ Upstate New York Jail Transforming Into Many Homes

More than a dozen projects are being announced to help boost the housing supply in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to create additional housing in the Mid-Hudson region are moving forward.

Gov. Hochul In Hyde Park, New York

Google Google loading...

“Communities all over the Mid-Hudson region are stepping up in extraordinary ways to address the housing crisis, and with these awards, New York is making good on our commitment to supporting them,” Hochul said. “The Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund is not just helping them build more housing – it’s helping them chart a path toward a more affordable New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hochul was in Hyde Park and said $67 million in state funding is going towards building homes, boosting transit-oriented development, and also upgrading infrastructure. Money will be used to created over 2,400 units of housing, including more than 1,300 affordable units, across the Mid-Hudson region, officials say.

Ulster County Jail Turning Into Mixed-Use Community

Google Google loading...

Upcoming projects include transforming the former Ulster County Jail in Kingston into a mixed use community, constructing a new mixed-income building in Poughkeepsie and building two residential towers in Mount Vernon.

"These projects will benefit communities and thousands of their residents in so many ways – from new construction of hundreds of new homes and funding essential infrastructure improvements to transforming a former jail into modern apartments," New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said.

Complete List Of Projects In Mid-Hudson Region

Canva Canva loading...

Below is a complete list of projects Hochul's office confirmed in the Mid-Hudson Region.

$4.75 million for the Barrel Factory Apartments project to construct a 100-unit mixed-use, mixed-income development in the City of Kingston

$3.465 million for the Red Hook Gateway project to extend water, roads, utilities and public infrastructure for up to 40 potential new units of housing in the Village of Red Hook

$3.05 million for the 104 Washington Street project to construct a 14-unit, mixed-use building with an ice cream manufacturing facility, street level suites for retail and food and beverage, and co-working office space in the City of Newburgh

$2.6 million for the 191 Washington Street project to repurpose a vacant building into 70 units of housing, commercial, retail, office, and light manufacturing space in the City of Newburgh

$2.5 million for the Two Cross Street project to construct a fully affordable, 18-unit mixed-use building in the City of Beacon

$2.5 million for The Green transit-oriented development project to construct an innovative, mixed-use affordable housing development with 118 apartments in the City of Newburgh

$2 million for the Newberry project to construct a 28-unit, mixed-use development on the site of a long-vacant, blighted building in the City of Poughkeepsie

$10 million for the Golden Hill project to transform the former Ulster County jail into a new mixed-income and mixed-use community with 164 units of affordable housing in the City of Kingston

$10 million for essential infrastructure improvements required to accommodate up to 1,080 new homes in the City of Peekskill

$10 million for the construction and operation of a new Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant to ensure high-quality drinking water for approximately 300 homes in the Village of Ossining

$8.7 million for the 115 South Macquesten transit-oriented development project to construct two residential towers on a shared mixed-use base with approximately 315 units of housing in the City of Mount Vernon

$5 million for the 316 Main Street project to construct a six-story, mixed-income building with 80 units of housing and more than 21,000 square-feet of commercial space in the City of Poughkeepsie

$2.5 million for the 63 Maple Avenue project to construct a five-story residential building with approximately 78 homes in the Village of Haverstraw.

House Of Horrors Deemed 'Death Trap' in Hudson Valley

House Of Horrors Deemed 'Death Trap' in Hudson Valley

5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10 "Small" Places To Live In America A new study named four hometowns in New York State as the very best "small" places to live in America. Five hometowns reached the top 10!

Keep Reading: